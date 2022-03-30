Click to share this via email

Jared Leto stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” even though he “forgot” his shirt.

The “Morbius” star helped sort out fact from fiction when it comes to Marvel rumours.

Crediting his Grandma Ruby for sparking his interest in vampires when she let him watch the original “Dracula” as a child, Leto spoke about being at the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” premiere.

On the red carpet, Leto had on a necklace with a “6” pendant causing Sinister Six rumours.

The Sinister Six are a group of supervillains appearing in the Spider-Man comic books consisting of Doctor Octopus, Vulture, Mysterio, Sandman and Kraven the Hunter. A number of other incarnations later appeared including many other villains such as Morbius.

Jared Leto arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

“It was actually meant to be a nine, I just got it flipped,” Leto responded.

Although the biggest rule of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is never to spill any secrets.