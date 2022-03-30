It’s been a long wait, but the third season of “Atlanta” is back, and star/creator Donald Glover sat down with “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to discuss the return of his critically acclaimed FX comedy, which last aired back in 2018.

Host Jimmy Kimmel kicked things off by referencing Glover’s shaved head, referencing the Oscars from two nights earlier.

“Now don’t slap me, but you’re bald,” Kimmel joked.

READ MORE: Donald Glover And The ‘Atlanta’ Crew Were Racially Harassed During U.K. Shoot

“I’m not Earn anymore, I just took it all off,” said Glover, referencing his “Atlanta” character. “My middle child says, ‘daddy looks weird’… which I do, to him.”

Discussing the new season of “Atlanta”, he explained why the new season’s debut episode doesn’t feature his character until the final moments.

“It is kind of dangerous to do it [not feature the show’s main characters], but like I always just wanted it to be like a movie… I always want everything I do to be like an event,” he said, explaining he was aiming at a story that was “harrowing and cinematic.”

READ MORE: Donald Glover Says TV Is ‘Getting Boring’ Because ‘People Are Afraid Of Getting Cancelled’

Glover also talked about his musical alter ego Childish Gambino, whose last album was 2016’s Awaken, My Love! According to Glover, he’s been “making a lot of music… I really love doing it, I’ve made a bunch of it.” He did not, however, reveal when fans might be hearing any of it.

Asked about reports that he’s reprising Lando Calrissian in a new “Star Wars” project for Disney+, Glover would neither confirm nor deny. “Am I?” he replied.