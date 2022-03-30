Issa Rae had the best comeback to an unwarranted comment about the possibility she is expecting.

After a picture of Rae and her “Insecure” co-star Yvonne Orji last week was posted last week, some people suggested that Rae and husband Louis Diame were going to be having their first child.

Rae clapped back in the best way possible.

“I am not pregnant, f**kyouverymuch,” Rae tweeted on Wednesday. “LET A B**CH EAT DRINK AND BE MERRY.”

Rae recently earned the key to Inglewood– becoming the first person to do so.

“I’m a little emotional, I’m trying to be a thug right now. The mayor really flabbergasted me in that this is the first key in 114 years. It’s a huge honour and I just want to thank you all so much for your support. Thank you to the mayor, thank you to the city of Inglewood for making it so easy for us to film here, for helping us to showcase this city that I love so much,” said Rae in her speech.