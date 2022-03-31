The smallest mistake can mean big losses on “Wheel of Fortune”.

On Wednesday’s episode, contestant Chris Davidson was on the cusp on winning a $8,400 trip to Puerto Rico, but an error cost him.

Attempting to solve the puzzle “frozen concoction,” Davidson threw in the indefinite article “a” at the beginning of his answer, a technical error that meant his opponent Carol got to solve and win the prize.

I say once again, #WheelOfFortune does not need to be like this. pic.twitter.com/3xn2Dqe1KY — I Stan Standard Time 🕛 (@slashkevin) March 30, 2022

“Chris knows what he did, which is why he went back,” host Pat Sajak explained. “He threw in that article. He threw in the “A” in front of it, and we can’t accept it. Just the way it goes. It’s just one of the rules, and we gotta go by ’em, and Carol ends up getting the trip to Puerto Rico.”

Davidson ended up making it to the bonus round, and though he wasn’t able to correctly answer the puzzle, he still walked away with an impressive $13,900.

Some fans took to social media in a bit of an uproar over the technicality that cost Davidson the vacation.

@WheelofFortune come on Chris corrected himself quickly by removing the A. Frozen yogurt — Jamaica_yeah_man (@yeah_jamaica) March 30, 2022

Boo on @WheelofFortune!! Watching tonight- the guy just made a sound before correctly solving!!!! Boo!!!! — Kie Baxley (@MrsKieTeaches) March 30, 2022

He lost the Puerto Rico trip because of “ah”, man I know he hurting right now #WheelofFortune — Edward Jones II (@Ed_Jones2) March 30, 2022

Feel bad for that dude. He’s clearly shook. #wheeloffortune — Ernie W. Webb III (@Ernie_Webb_3) March 30, 2022

Others, though, pointed out that not adding articles to answers is a longstanding rule on the show.

Okay, #wheeloffortune whiners, Chris DID NOT solve the puzzle. He said “A Frozen Concoction” and there was no “A”. Sorry, that’s ALWAYS been the rule. Get over it. — Jen® (@NatesMama1128) March 30, 2022