Well, that’s an embarrassing situation.

On Thursday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, “Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney stops by and is asked about how her family have reacted to the show, alluding to her nude scenes.

“So for the premiere, I invited my entire family,” the actress tells the host, explaining that everyone was there, including her grandparents, uncles and more. “It’s the Hollywood premiere, you gotta come!”

She continues, “We were all sitting next to each other, and, like, giant screen. Ginormous screen.”

“Well, you did that to yourself,” DeGeneres jokes.

“I was on the floor,” Sweeney says.

“What were you thinking inviting your parents?” the host asked, to which Sweeney explained, “I wasn’t thinking! I was so excited.”

“And how are they with it?” DeGeneres asks.

“They said I have the best t*ts in Hollywood,” Sweeney says confidently.

In fact, the actress brought her grandmother to the “Ellen” show taping, so the host turns to her in the audience.

“Grandma approves,” DeGeneres says, as Sweeney’s grandmother gives a thumbs up.