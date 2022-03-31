Daniel Radcliffe doesn’t want to talk about The Slap.

On Thursday, the “Lost City” star appeared on “Good Morning Britain” to promote the new film and was asked if he saw the Oscars and the moment in which Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.

“I saw it,” Radcliffe said. “I’m just so already dramatically bored of hearing people’s opinions about it that I don’t want to be another opinion adding to it.”

Talking about playing the villain in “The Lost City”, the actor said, “It was a very simple decision, I read the script and it was hugely fun…. I try to make the films you want to see as an audience member…. Very easy to say yes to that.”

Asked what it was like working with Channing Tatum on the film, Radcliffe commented, “He is the world’s nicest man, and genuinely the most physically capable actor… he’s made to be an action star.”

In the film, Radcliffe had to shoot in a hot tropical climate, often wearing a three-piece suit, which did lead to some sweat problems.

“It was a job to keep me from looking drench, but I had an easier time than Channing,” he said. “They were doing long weeks in the jungle.”