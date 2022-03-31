Click to share this via email

Billie Eilish knows how to handle haters.

In a TikTok video, Kolten Kephart shared his list of “Worst Dressed” stars at this year’s Oscars, putting Eilish at the front of the list.

Showing a picture of the “No Time to Die” singer’s black Gucci dress, the TikToker exclaimed, “I’ve had enough of her s**t.”

Eilish responded by dueting the video, aptly sitting on a toilet and giving Kephart the middle finger, along with the caption, “i HAVENT had enough of my s–t. i am s–ting right now.”

In the comments, fans applauded Eilish’s comeback, with one person writing, “Great content queen. Keep it up!”

The singer won the Oscar for Best Original Song on Sunday night, along with brother Finneas, for her song from the latest James Bond movie.

Meanwhile, Kephart also criticized dresses worn by Zoë Kravitz, Julia Fox, Kourtney Kardashian, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Megan Thee Stallion. So far, none have followed Eilish in issuing a response.