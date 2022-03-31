A new video is shedding more light on exactly what went down when Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at the Oscars.

A new clip shot by an audience member and subsequently shared to TikTok appears to show Jada Pinkett Smith, whose face is not visible in the video, laughing after Rock says, “Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me.”

Others in the audience also laughed at that point in the exchange, as many initially thinking the slap was a staged routine.

As Smith gets back in his seat and begins to shout at Rock, Jada and the rest of the audience seem to get more serious.

Jada does appear to let out another chuckle after Rock attempts to diffuse the tension by commenting, “The greatest night in the history of television.”

Smith has publicly apologized to Rock for his actions, and on Wednesday, Jada shared a post on Instagram saying, “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.”

The Academy has also launched a formal review of the incident to determine possible consequences.