Shawn Mendes released on Thursday his highly anticipated second single, following his split from Camila Cabello.

The 23-year-old singer also put out an accompanying music video to the track titled “When You’re Gone”.

Mendes sings, “Hold on / I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’rе gone / I don’t wanna move on / I don’t wanna know what it’s like whеn you’re gone for good/ You’re slipping through my fingertips.

“I didn’t know that loving you was the happiest I’ve ever been / So, I’m just tryna hold on.”

This is the Canadian heartthrob’s first single of 2022. It was co-written by Mendes, Jonah Shy, and Scott Harris. He released “It’ll Be Okay” following his breakup with Cabello in November.

In the new song, which Mendes teased on March 16, he also sings, “I need to learn how to cope without you/ I’m tryna protect myself but only you know how to.”

Prior to the song’s debut, Mendes opened up about his breakup in a video, revealing the tough reality in which he questions, Who do I call when I’m in a panic attack? or Who do I call when I’m on the edge?

The “When You’re Gone” music video, directed by Jay Martin, was filmed across several days in Toronto and Austin, Texas. It captures Mendes recording, rehearsing, and performing the song live for the first time earlier this month at the 2022 SXSW Festival.