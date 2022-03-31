Filmmakers in Hollywood worried about Bruce Willis’s mental state for years, according to recent reports.

Two people on the set of Willis’s 2020 film “Hard Kill” told the Los Angeles Times in one incident the actor fired a gun loaded with a blank on the wrong cue twice.

Lala Kent, who plays his daughter in the movie, said she was supposed to be given a cue to duck.

“I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent recalled, explaining she would duck after the verbal cue so the villain would be shot instead. The actor instead pulled the trigger before saying the line.

READ MORE: Kevin Smith Apologizes To Bruce Willis Over 2010 ‘Cop Out’ Feud: ‘I Feel Like An A**hole’

“Because my back was to him, I wasn’t aware of what was happening behind me. But the first time, it was like, ‘No big deal, let’s reset,’” she said.

Two crew members attested to Willis not only misfiring once, but twice.

One member did add, “We always made sure no one was in the line of fire when he was handling guns.”

Several sources from the actor’s recent films also said the actor was fed lines through an earpiece.

Randall Emmett, co-founder of Emmett/Furla Oasis, who was a frequent collaborator of Willis, denied the premature fire, as did the film’s armourer.

“I fully support Bruce and his family during this challenging time and admire him for his courage in battling this difficult medical condition. Bruce will always be a part of our family,” Emmett said in a statement.

READ MORE: Bruce Willis’ Top 10 Movie Roles

Before the 67-year-old arrived on the set of the 2021 film “Out of Death”, director Mike Burns asked the screenwriter to shorten the actor’s part, according to the same report.

“It looks like we need to knock down Bruce’s page count by about five pages,” he wrote in an email. “We also need to abbreviate his dialogue a bit so that there are no monologues, etc.”

The director didn’t give a direct reason for the decision, but did cite concern for Willis after working with him for one day.

“After the first day of working with Bruce, I could see it first-hand and I realized that there was a bigger issue at stake here and why I had been asked to shorten his lines,” Burns said. He tried to compress all of the actor’s parts into one day of filming.

READ MORE: Razzie Awards 2022: Bruce Willis, Jared Leto, Amy Adams & More Among Nominations

When he was given another chance to film with Willis for his movie “Wrong Place,” the director consulted an associate about the star’s health.

He was told Willis was “a whole different person… way better than last year.” Burns “took him at his word.”

Soon after they began filming, however, the director said it was a different story entirely.

“I didn’t think he was better; I thought he was worse,” Burns said. “After we finished, I said, ‘I’m done. I’m not going to do any other Bruce Willis movies.’ I am relieved that he is taking time off.”

The stories from the sets of Willis’s films come after the news he is stepping away from acting.

READ MORE: Demi Moore Shares Birthday Tribute To Ex-Husband Bruce Willis: ‘Thank You For Our Blended Family’

His daughter, Rumer Willis, announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday. Her post cited the medical condition aphasia, a language disorder caused by damage in a specific area of the brain that controls language expression and comprehension, as the factor behind the decision.

Jesse V. Johnson, who directed “White Elephant” and worked with Willis in the past as a stuntman, was notably concerned about the actor’s cognitive abilities.

“It was clear that he was not the Bruce I remembered,” Johnson said, adding that he asked Willis’s team about his condition and was told, “He was happy to be there, but that it would be best if we could finish shooting him by lunch and let him go early.”

Two crew members on the set of the film testified the star was confused about his whereabouts, asking aloud, “I know why you’re here, and I know why you’re here, but why am I here?”

ET has reached out to a representative for comment.