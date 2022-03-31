Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Beckham family’s home was invaded last month.

According to the BBC, David and Victoria Beckham’s mansion in Kensington, West London, was burglarized on the evening of Feb. 28 while the couple were at home with their 10-year-old daughter.

READ MORE: David Beckham Turns Over Instagram Account To Ukrainian Doctor

Police have confirmed the burglary took place, and that a number of personal items were stolen, but as yet no arrests have been made.

Investigation into the crime are ongoing.

The Sun reported that the Beckhams’ 17-year-old son Cruz discovered the break-in after coming home from a night out with friends.

READ MORE: David Beckham Announces Emergency Appeal To Help Support Children In Ukraine Amid War Launched By Russia

A spare room had reportedly been ransacked, and broken glass from a window was found on the floor.

Stolen in the break-in were thousands of dollars’ worth of designer and electric goods.

Two other homes nearby were also targeted on the same night; the Sun reports those break-ins are believed to be connected.