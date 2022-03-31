The Kardashians will soon be making their way back onto television screens with the April 14 debut of their new Hulu series.

But first Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian will sit down with “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts for a candid interview.

During the chat — set to air April 6 –Kim will address her blossoming relationship with Pete Davidson and the task of co-parenting her four children — North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm West — with ex-husband Kanye West.

Khloé will reveal the status of her relationship with ex Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares daughter True Thompson, in light of his numerous bouts of infidelity.

And Kourtney will touch on her engagement to blink-182 drummer Travis Barker whom she “can’t keep [her] hands off of.”

GMA FIRST LOOK: The Kardashians aren't holding back — Tune in for The Kardashians @ABC News special with @RobinRoberts Wednesday night at 8|7c on @ABCNetwork. pic.twitter.com/clvjSoWoUl — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 31, 2022

In the preview reel, obtained by People, momager Kris says “Don’t make me cry” as she hold back tears. An explanation isn’t revealed in the clip.

Watch the full preview above to get a glimpse of what to expect from “The Kardashians”, the family whose lives are so wild “you couldn’t write this stuff if it was a sitcom!”

ABC’s primetime special with Roberts and the Kardashians will air on April 6 at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.