JoJo Siwa is in a new relationship.

The star shared the news on the “Rachel Uncensored” podcast.

In a conversation about the Instagram phenomenon of putting a lock emoji in the bio to denote relationship status, Siwa said she wanted to add one to hers.

“We’re not single,” Siwa confirmed. “I say ‘we’re’ because it’s me and my multiple personalities within myself… I am not single and I don’t want to mingle. No, I’m a loyal lady.”

READ MORE: JoJo Siwa Celebrates Anniversary Of Her Coming Out With Heartfelt Instagram Post

The “Dancing with the Stars” alumnus split from her first girlfriend Kylie Prew in October 2021. She said she took the time to explore and learn about herself.

“Listen, I went around the block,” Siwa said. “I tried a lot, and I learned a lot and I’m very, very, very happy where I am now.”

Siwa and Prew began dating in February 2021.

While the two may no longer be an item, the dancer said on the “This is Paris” podcast that they remain close.

READ MORE: JoJo Siwa And Jenna Johnson On The Possibility Of Becoming First Same-Sex Couple To Win ‘DWTS’

“I’m really lucky that I didn’t lose her completely because even though relationships end, friendships don’t have to end,” said Siwa, adding that was something that she “didn’t know could happen.”

“I was very happy that it can be, because that’s all I wanted. But I’m really happy that I remember all the fun times, all the good times, and nothing bad happened, it just is the definition of a cheesy saying of ‘right person, wrong time’ and I hate cheesy sayings, but they’re true.”