Blake Shelton is taking a walk down memory lane.

The country singer shared a sweet video on Instagram Wednesday dedicated to his wife Gwen Stefani.

He captioned the post, “THE @gwenstefani.”

The video begins with a gif of Shelton on the set of “The Voice” with the words “Shows up for work”, and then a montage of the singer with his wife Stefani and the words “Meets my wife”. The images capture their relationship from their time on “The Voice” all the way up to their wedding day. Fellow judge Pharrell Williams’ “Just a Cloud Away” plays over the video.

The couple met on the set of the competition show in 2015. They began dating shortly after and finally tied the knot in July 2021 at the country singer’s Oklahoma ranch.

The pair regularly send each other love notes via social media. Stefani most recently praised her relationship on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!‘ calling it “the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me.”