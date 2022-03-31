Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Idris Elba thinks he sounds like a fishmonger.

Appearing Thursday on the U.K. chat show “Loose Women”, the “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” star was asked about people finding his voice sexy, and why he wanted to change that for the movie.

READ MORE: Idris Elba Can’t Get The Words Right In Outtakes From Super Bowl Ad

“I’m baffled. I think I sound like a market trader from Canning Town. ‘Get your fish here, £10!'” he’s said. “That’s expensive fish.”

Elba continued, “But I don’t necessarily think my voice is sexy…”

READ MORE: Idris Elba Goes Viral Helping Fans Get Into A London Club

He also explained that for the role of Knuckles in the new “Sonic” film, he tried to deepen his voice a bit.

“I was desperate for my character to sound like a fish out of water,” Elba said. “I put on this sort of stern, deep voice. I didn’t think it was sexy, but hey, I’ll take the compliment.”

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” opens in theatres April 8.