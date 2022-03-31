The Red Hot Chili Peppers are about to become a permanent fixture in Hollywood.

On Thursday, the iconic California rock band will be inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with the ceremony scheduled to stream live at 2:30 p.m. ET.

“Our hometown Hollywood boys are finally coming to collect their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. We have been waiting for them to break away from their busy schedules to dedicate their star and we are thrilled to welcome them to our Walk of Fame family,” said Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer, in a press release.

The star will be dedicated in the category of Recording in front of Amoeba Music at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard.

First formed in 1983, the band’s current lineup features vocalist Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and guitarist John Frusciante.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have sold 80 million albums over the years, and in 2012 they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The band’s latest album Unlimited Love debuts on Friday.