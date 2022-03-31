Jim Carrey is expanding on his first reaction to the incident with Will Smith at the 2022 Academy Awards.

The star had a very negative response to the event initially, calling it “sickening” on “CBS Mornings” Tuesday.

He once again gave his thoughts on the situation in an interview with the Associated Press, but called it part of a “larger issue.”

READ MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith Appears To Laugh In Reaction To Will Smith Slap In New Video

"It's just wrong." Jim Carrey says Will Smith had been living "beyond the bandwidth" and cracked under pressure at the #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/157ifJ5ibm — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) March 30, 2022

“I see it as a larger issue, and it’s an issue of the boundaries being broken – boundaries and allowances and permissiveness to certain behaviours,” Carrey told the outlet, while promoting “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”. “The fact is that license is being given to people to act out violently when they don’t like what they hear. And it just shouldn’t be.”

While the star decried the violent act, he wasn’t without empathy for Smith.

“I also think that people not unlike Will, or myself, we live in a lot of pressure,” he continued. “We set up a lot of pressure for ourselves, [and] we’re encouraged by this country to never stop and never be satisfied and never look at our lives and going, ‘You know what? I’m enough. I have enough. I’ve done enough. I don’t need nine businesses. I don’t need to be a movie producer, director, writer, actor, star and have a record company, and be on TikTok, and be on social media, and have a reality show and share my inner-most life on some therapy show.'”

READ MORE: The Academy Says Will Smith Was Asked To Leave The Oscars Ceremony But Refused

Carrey saw the slap as a result of all this unaddressed pressure and was worried about Smith.

“It’s beyond our bandwidth. And we’re starting to see the symptoms of what it’s like to be living beyond your bandwidth and cracking under the pressure,” said the 60-year-old. “That’s what that was. It was more than just an insult to someone’s wife. Jada’s a tough girl. She can defend herself. She wasn’t being physically attacked. What that was was someone who was beyond the bandwidth, and he thought more about how he was looking in that moment than what was the right thing to do.”

He concluded, “I don’t condemn him for it. It’s just wrong.”

Smith apologized for slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars in a post on Instagram.

READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg And ‘The View’ Talk Will Smith Slap: ‘He Doesn’t Represent Every Black Person’

“I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be,” he wrote.

Rock addressed the incident in a comedy show on Wednesday, but merely said he was “still processing it.”