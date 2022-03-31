Leslie Mann is turning the tables.

On the new episode of “Hot Ones”, streaming on Global, “Blockers” star sits down to munch on some extremely spicy vegan wings while answering questions about her career, but she manages to put a twist on the format.

READ MORE: Leslie Mann Confronted David Duchovny About Ghosting Her 27 Years Before

When it comes time to try the notorious Da Bomb hot sauce, Mann and host Sean Evans get into a conversation about the show’s creator, Chris Schonberger.

“That’s really bad. Who’s idea was this show,” Mann asks.

“He might be in the room,” Evans tells her, confirming that he didn’t come up with it. “You know what, I ended up as host. You know, like this guy, he’s just got the idea. How much hot sauce does he have to eat? Nothing.”

Mann then motions for Schonberger, “Come here, Chris. Have a little of Da Bomb.”

“I deserve this,” the creator says, walking over and picking up a vegan wing.

READ MORE: Brendan Fraser Surprises Leslie Mann After Actress Declares Her Love For Him On ‘Busy Tonight’

Popping the whole thing in his mouth, Schonberger gives Mann and Evans high fives and then sticks around to show how he handles the heat.

“He’s stoic, if there’s one thing I know about the guy,” Evans says.

Asked how he’s doing, Schonberger says on, “I’m fine,” but admits of the hot sauce, “It’s bad.”