Topher Grace is coming clean about one of his first crushes.

The actor appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” to talk about his new show “Home Economics”, but to also spill some secrets from his past.

When Grace was a child, actress Chloë Sevigny was his babysitter reports People, a fact which gave him one of his first crushes.

“I’ll tell you the scandal there. I had a huge crush on her when she was my babysitter,” confessed the actor.

“Oh my God. I was like, you know, nine or something,” recalled Grace. “But I remember whenever she turned her back, I would blow kisses to her. But only when she wasn’t looking at me. But it’s not enough, man.”

Aside from the adorable anecdote, the 43-year-old also looked back on some of his roles in the past.

With Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire reprising their roles as Spider-Man, fans are wondering if they might see Grace in costume as Venom again.

“It’s the one thing I always hesitate to talk about because I think first of all, it’s all been said, there’s really nothing else to say, but also there’s such an appetite for any comment about that,” said the actor. “You know that community is so big and the truth is, like I said, the only thing I’ve been saying is it is, you know, by far the best film of all those Spiderman films. I think everyone would agree.”

Grace played the supervillain Venom in “Spider-Man 3” in 2007.

Another reprisal fans are wondering about is whether Grace might make a cameo in “That ’90s Show”, a sequel to “That ’70s Show”.

The star famously played Eric Forman on the original sitcom for eight seasons, but whether he’ll come back for the spin-off is a secret.

“Oh, I don’t know. It’s all top-secret Julia,” he told co-host Julia Cunningham.

SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” airs Mondays through Fridays at 2 p.m. ET on SiriusXM.