One day after Bruce Willis’ family announced the actor was taking a step back from acting after being diagnosed with the cognitive condition aphasia, the Golden Raspberry Awards are rescinding Willis’ recent “worst performance” award.

In the announcement, the Razzies also rescinded Shelley Duvall’s award 42 years ago for “The Shining” in light of director Stanley Kubrick’s alleged mistreatment of her on the set.

The Razzies, which were handed out ahead of the Oscars on Sunday, included a special category just for Willis – “Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie” – featuring eight critically-maligned VOD movies the actor starred in last year. He “won” for the movie “Cosmic Sin” four days before daughter Rumer Willis posted a message on her Instagram on behalf of the actor’s family announcing his retirement after being diagnosed with the brain condition that impacts communication and cognitive abilities.

On Thursday, Razzies co-founders John J. B. Wilson and Mo Murphy revealed their decision in a statement:

“After much thought and consideration, the Razzies have made the decision to rescind the Razzie Award given to Bruce Willis, due to his recently disclosed diagnosis. If someone’s medical condition is a factor in their decision-making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie,” the statement reads. “As we recently mentioned in a Vulture interview, extenuating circumstances also apply to Shelley Duvall in ‘The Shining.’ We have since discovered that Duvall’s performance was impacted by Stanley Kubrick’s treatment of her throughout the production. We would like to take this opportunity to rescind that nomination as well.”

Following news of Willis’ announcement, the Los Angeles Times reported that Willis’ collaborators and family had concerns about his cognitive state for years, suggesting the actor was not fully aware of his surroundings at times. They had also expressed their concerns about his memory as he required an earpiece to remember his lines in recent performances.

The actor’s last major theatrical releases came in 2019 with “Motherless Brooklyn” and M. Night Shyamalan’s “Unbreakable” sequel, “Glass”. He currently has eight completed projects in post-production awaiting release.