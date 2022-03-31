Ballet is speaking to Chris Pine.

Pine recently took up the classic art form and he is having the time of his life. The “Wonder Woman” actor touched on the dance’s physicality and its stark contrasts.

“I love it,” Pine told People. “I wish I’d done it years ago. It’s an incredible workout. I just find it so beautiful because you have to be so strong and kind of masculine, so to speak, but also very gentle and feminine with your arms and your hands. It’s just a very difficult art form.

“One, it’s artistic, but a lot of vanity. I had watched this video of this great Russian dancer dancing to Hozier in this church. I was like, ‘Who is this guy?’ I was like, ‘I want to look like that.’ He’s a ballet dancer. And I was like, ‘I should take ballet.'”

Pine has a busy schedule coming up across 2022 and 2023, performing in five upcoming movies: “The Contractor”, “All the Old Knives”, “Don’t Worry Darling”, “Dungeons & Dragons” and an untitled “Star Trek” film.