Paulina Porizkova is working towards ending ageism in the fashion industry.

The supermodel explained her frustrations with the industry while stopping by “People (the TV Show!)“.

“I always felt like being a model was literally being an apple in a still life. You just kind of get polished, placed, be quiet, look pretty…it was a little frustrating to me,” she said.

Since starting at 13-years-old in the late ’70s, Porizkova has seen the industry make changes admitting it has “gotten a lot better now.”

READ MORE: Paulina Porizkova Has Found The Ultimate Fashion Hack

“I love the movement of body inclusivity and colour inclusivity and celebrating different beauty as beautiful,” she explained. “I’m so behind that!”

However, Porizkova quickly replied “ageism” when asked what still needs to change.

“I felt ashamed to be aging, and then on the other hand you go, ‘But, I’m smarter, I’m better, I’m funnier, I’m more patient!’ ” she continued. “Overall as a person, I’m the best I’ve ever been. So I’m not ready to be dismissed.”

READ MORE: Paulina Porizkova Claims She ‘Confused’ Late Ex Ric Ocasek’s ‘Obsession’ With Her For Love

“You don’t get to dismiss me because I have some wrinkles and sags and gray hair now, when I’m kind of fabulous, the most fabulous I’ve ever been,” Porizkova gushed.

“In fact, I’m going to just put it out there and go, you know what, this is me at my best. Deal with it!”