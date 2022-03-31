Longtime fans of the caped crusader have experienced very different versions of Riddler over the years.

Jim Carrey portrayed the puzzling villain in 1995’s “Batman Forever”, delivering a goofier take on the character. Frank Gorshin’s spin on Riddler in “The Batman” (2022) is much grittier.

“To each his own and all that. I love him as an actor, he’s a tremendous actor,” Carrey told Unilad. “There’s a spot of worry in me over gaffer-taping people’s faces and encouraging people to do the same. Some sickos out there that might adopt that method.

“I do have a conscience about the things I choose. Robotnik has cartoon bombs and no one gets hurt. I know there’s a place for it, and I don’t want to criticize it, but it’s not my kind of thing… It’s very well done, those movies are very well done.”

“The Batman” kicked off its theatrical run on March 4. It stars Robert Pattinson as Batman and features Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Firth and more.