Eddie Murphy might be getting in touch with his musical side for his next role.

The comedian is in talks to play Parliament-Funkadelic leader George Clinton in an upcoming biopic, according to Deadline.

Murphy, who is also a producer, along with John Davis and Catherine Davis, are trying to secure rights with the Godfather of Funk.

Clinton first started in North Carolina in the 1940s where he founded Funkadelic-Parliament. His work would inspire artists such as Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Outkast and more.

It is often debated who is the true Godfather of Funk between Clinton, James Brown and Sly Stone.

In 1997, Clinton was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and then in 2019, given the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Murphy currently has a three-picture deal with Amazon that he needs to fulfil after “Coming 2 America”.

Per Deadline, the Clinton biopic is a “passion project” for Murphy.