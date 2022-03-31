Selena Gomez is setting the record straight about her relationship status like a true millennial — on TikTok. The 29-year-old actress and singer took to the social media platform on Thursday and posted a video of herself mouthing the words to viral audio featuring a man reeling off a list of compliments in an effort to convince the woman he’s talking to on the other end to go out with him.

In the audio, the man says she’s pretty and compliments her smile. Thing is, the woman in the audio isn’t buying what the man’s selling, and Gomez alludes to that in the caption to her video as the reason why she remains single.

“Maybe this is why I’m single,” she wrote in the caption. “Don’t believe a damn word.”

Gomez, who in the process also revealed a new hairdo with bangs that instantly drew rave reviews, put the dating rumours to rest after she was spotted out with entrepreneur Zen Matoshi at a Dua Lipa concert in New York earlier this month.

According to multiple reports, Gomez and Matoshi are just friends. In any event, Gomez has plenty of reason to celebrate after she recently wrapped season 2 of her Hulu series “Only Murder in the Building”.

She posted a TikTok video on Wednesday showing her, Steve Martin and Martin Short with red solo cups toasting to a great season 2. Steve Martin also seemed hopeful about season 3.

