William Daniels has the secret to a long-lasting marriage.

The “Boy Meets World” star just celebrated his 95th birthday where he shared how he and wife of 70 years, Bonnie Bartlett, are “very content.”

“At first, there’s a lot of struggle and there’s a lot of uncertainty of whether you’re in the right business at all when you can’t get a job and you can be difficult — difficult to live with because of all this uncertainty,” Daniels told Forbes. “What you really have to do is learn to respect the other person and their feelings and try to be as easy (laughs) to live with as you possibly can.”

Since meeting while studying acting at Northwestern University, Barlett and Daniels have been inseparable.

“So much happens and you live — the good things, you hurt each other,” Bartlett added. “We’ve hurt each other but you recover and you grow and you change and you adapt. You have to be able to adapt to the other person. You have to think of them first. It doesn’t happen overnight. It took us years to get to a real companionship marriage.”

Both having their own successful careers, including a few onscreen appearances together, has been a common goal between the two.

Bartlett continued, “We both have the same goals. We both liked acting. We both liked when the other one worked.”

Daniels agreed, “There was never any jealousy between the two of us. We were happy when the other one was working.”

Daniels and Bartlett are now focused on spending as much time as possible with their three kids and grandkids, with Bartlett sweetly adding, “If we’re together, we’re okay.”