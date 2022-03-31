Will Packer, the producer of the 2022 Oscars, is giving more insight into Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during Sunday’s Academy Awards.

In an interview with “Good Morning America” to air on Friday, Packer said that the LAPD came to his office later that evening and were prepared to arrest Smith.

“They were saying, ‘This is battery.’ That was the word they used in that moment,” Packer said. “They said, ‘We will go get him. We are prepared. We will go get him right now. You can press charges. We can arrest him.”

The LAPD also spoke to Rock about pressing charges, but he declined to do so.

“They were laying out the options. And as they were talking, Chris was — he was being very dismissive of those options. He was like, ‘No, no, no, I’m fine.’ And even to the point where I said, ‘Rock, let them finish.’ The LAPD officers finished laying out what his options were and they said, ‘Would you like us to take any action?’ And he said no. He said no,” Packer said, per Variety.

On Wednesday evening, Rock performed two sold out shows in Boston where he told the crowd he was “still processing” the moment which came after he told a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, being bald. Jada suffers from alopecia.

ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE | TOMORROW ON GMA: #Oscars producer Will Packer speaks out on what happened behind the scenes, moments after actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage. pic.twitter.com/LnFnNImFJ1 — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 31, 2022

“I will talk about it, and it will be serious, and it will be funny, but not tonight,” Rock added.

The Academy claimed on Wednesday that Smith “refused” to leave after the slap, however, now ABC News has said Packer didn’t speak with Smith the night of the Oscars and will address not formally asking Smith to leave during Friday’s interview.