Round and round he goes.

Harry Styles has dropped the lead single “As It Was” from his highly anticipated third studio album Harry’s House.

Filmed in London last month, the music video from Grammy nominated director Tanua Muino sees Styles dressed in a stylish red jumpsuit on top of what appears to be a giant turntable.

READ MORE: Harry Styles Drops Out Of Vampire Remake ‘Nosferatu’

“Directing a Harry Styles video was a bucket list dream come true for me as he’s my favourite performer,” Muino said in a statement.

“Shooting him was bittersweet as it was one of the happiest days of my life, but on the second day of the shoot, my country Ukraine was invaded so you can imagine the insane emotions we had while shooting. Me and my team from Ukraine poured so much love into this video and you can see it on screen. It will be a music video I will never forget and now I can happily retire.”

Styles will perform “As It Was” for the first time live while heading Coachella on April 15 and 22.

Harry’s House was recorded between 2020 to 2021 between Los Angeles, Tokyo and the U.K. The album will be released on May 20.