Maksim Chmerkovskiy has once again returned home.

The “Dancing With The Stars” alum is back in California after spending time in Poland to help those fleeing Ukraine. Chmerkovskiy was in Ukraine when Russia first invaded but made it safely out.

“Thank god Papa is home…now my back can heal,” wife Peta Murgatroyd wrote on Instagram next to Chmerkovskiy spinning around son Shai, 5.

Last week, Chmerkovskiy appeared on “Good Morning America” from Poland where he spoke of what he hopes to accomplish while there.

“I got a call from my friend who ran out of all his supplies and I was able to direct him to my location,” he said. “As we spoke I got a text message about an orphanage of 200 kids who are very much on negative supplies at the moment and after our call, when we hang up, I am going to go and set up a logistical chain that will deliver exactly what they are asking for.”

He added, “I’m super grateful, it’s things like this that change me as a person.”