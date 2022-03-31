Dame Joan Collins is sharing her thoughts on #MeToo and the effect she feels it has had on young men.

Speaking with The New York Times, Collins said, “Sadly, I think that now young men are suffering from being labelled toxically masculine because of this rise of anti-maleness.”

The #MeToo movement which first started in 2017 saw countless women be given the space to speak out about sexual misconduct. A number of men also came forwards including Terry Crews and James Van Der Beek.

“I believe that women are equal to men in every single way. Except physical strength,” the “Dynasty” alum continued. “People say you didn’t burn your bra, you wear lipstick. So what? I’m very proud of being a woman.”

When asked if she wants to see more gender-neutral terms, Collins replied, “What’s wrong with actress?”

Adding, “What’s wrong with mother? What’s wrong with woman? Girl? I don’t like having that word taken away.”

This isn’t the first time Collins has spoken about #MeToo. In 2019, she told The Observer she had mixed emotions having had first-hand experience.

“It seems to me actresses who are saying, you know, ‘I went up to this producer and he took his d**k out and I froze,'” she said. “I mean, I’m sorry, you don’t freeze you go, ‘Stop that, I’m leaving.’ I just gave them a knee in the groin. It’s hardly suffering. You just didn’t put up with it.”

Collins was drugged and raped by actor Maxwell Reed as a teenager. She would then go on to marry him, “which I know is hard to understand.”

“I survived being a young actress when practically all the men were predators,” she added. “They used to say female stars were finished at 27, but here I am after seven decades in the business to tell you a thing or two about how to survive the perils of the profession.”