Chris Rock is taking the high road.

After being slapped by Will Smith during the Oscars for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, Rock stopped a heckler during one of his Boston standup shows.

Rock performed at The Wilbur on Wednesday and Thursday night, the latter which included someone yelling “f**k Will Smith.”

“No, no, no, no, no…” Rock replied, per People.

The same chants happened the night before but Rock didn’t acknowledge them.

READ MORE: Chris Rock Addresses Will Smith Oscars Controversy For First Time At Comedy Show: ‘I Am Still Processing’

He did address the controversy for the first time.

“Sit down I have jokes to tell, and now you’re making me misty eyed,” an overwhelmed Rock said to the crowd after two long standing ovations.

“I have a whole show… that I wrote before the weekend, so, if you came here for that I’m still processing it,” Rock said. “I will talk about it, and it will be serious, and it will be funny, but not tonight.”

READ MORE: Oscars Producer Will Packer Details How LAPD Were Ready To Arrest Will Smith After Slapping Chris Rock

Meanwhile, Oscars producer Wil Packer sat down with “Good Morning America” for a full interview to air on Friday where he claimed the LAPD were “prepared” to arrest Smith but Rock declined to press charges.

“They were laying out the options. And as they were talking, Chris was — he was being very dismissive of those options. He was like, ‘No, no, no, I’m fine.’ And even to the point where I said, ‘Rock, let them finish.’ The LAPD officers finished laying out what his options were and they said, ‘Would you like us to take any action?’ And he said no. He said no,” Packer said, per Variety.