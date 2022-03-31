Trinity “The Tuck” Taylor has shared an update on her gender identity.

On Thursday, the “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” winner spoke about her journey.

“Years ago after starting drag I seriously questioned how I identified with my gender. That’s why I altered my body starting at the age of 21 to look more feminine and also started hormone therapy for a short period,” Taylor wrote on International Transgender Day of Visibility.

“I stopped because I personally don’t know that I would be comfortable living as female with the way id physically look. Everyone has their own journey I suppose. I’ve spoke with many of my friends who are trans to get their thoughts and insight over the years,” she said, adding that she identifies as trans-nonbinary.

“I still don’t know where my journey will take me but I am trans-NB. I wanted to share my feelings in hopes that others who felt like me would know they aren’t alone. Sending out love! I hope it finds you,” Taylor concluded.