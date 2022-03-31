SPOILER ALERT: The following article contains details about the “Bel-Air” season finale.

“Bel-Air” ended in a shocking twist.

As the end of the first season wrapped up of the drama based on Will Smith’s ’90s sitcom “Fresh Prince Of Bel Air”, Will (Jabari Banks) was told by his mom Vy (April Parker Jones) and Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) that he dad Lou had abandoned his family.

In a surprise move, Lou (Marlon Wayans) returned after serving time in prison, explaining he didn’t want his son to see him in jail.

“Bel-Air” Photo: Peacock

The original role of Will’s dad was played by Tony winner Ben Vereen.

Twitter was certainly surprised to see Wayans pop up:

i never would have expected will’s father to be played by marlon wayans lol. i think he is the best actor out of the whole wayans family. i feel that he is very underutilized as a dramatic actor. the way he steps into his dramatic roles is surreal. bravo 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾#BelAir pic.twitter.com/45Fg4jA4Ab — a spike lee joint (@tedd_descardes) March 31, 2022

When I saw that Lou was Marlon Wayans #Belair pic.twitter.com/zI0mGDdBkm — Ess¡e (@Ace_2o) March 31, 2022

Nah they tweaked on that last episode of #BelAir that shit was fire 🔥🔥💯 and my nigga Marlon Wayans popped out as Will’s OG 😭 pic.twitter.com/FbYW7hGRvP — Raq Raised Renegade (@ebk_til_death) March 31, 2022

Co-showrunners and executive producers T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson spoke to Deadline about picking Wayans for the role.

“We knew he would be good but also surprising,” Newson said. “There are a lot of people who were the obvious candidates. But we wanted somebody that the audience would react like ‘Okay, wait a minute.’ We wanted it to feel fresh. We didn’t want it to feel like anyone was reprising a role they had done on another series that was too similar.”

“Bel-Air” Photo: Peacock

However, it isn’t clear just how much of Wayans as Lou fans will be seeing. Brady expressed they aren’t sure “if he will be a regular,” adding they do “hope to see him again.”