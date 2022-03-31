Shawn Mendes is opening up about his recent split from Camila Cabello.

While speaking with Sirius XM’s “The Morning Mash Up”, Mendes said he is trying to not be “too hard on [himself] about the feelings” and giving himself “grace.”

“I think a big one for me was realizing that there’s so many people in my life that I can rely on,” he continued. “I don’t just have to put all of my, you know, hardship onto one person.”

For the Canadian singer, the breakup was learning how to “trust” people in his life again like friends and family “instead of like, just calling one person I had now six people I could call and like balancing out that.”

Mendes is finding a balance between dealing with things “on my own” and reaching out to his network.

To help deal with his anxiety, Mendes credits meditation for “truly” changing his life.

“I think the thing that I, that I don’t touch on enough is how extreme my anxiety was at one point in my life and my anxiety was completely controlling my life,” Mendes said.

Adding, “truly the one thing that changed my life and changed the trajectory of my life was meditation.”

The “When You’re Gone” singer knows that meditation can seem “scary” and “ominous” but insists “it’s not that complex.’

“It’s, it’s actually really simple….. And so that’s a big one for me and I’ll, and I’ll keep saying it forever because I, I feel like I owe meditation so much,” he said.