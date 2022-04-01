Ashley Tisdale has plenty of reading to catch up on.

Earlier this week, the “High School Musical” star went viral for a moment in her recent Architectural Digest photoshoot video, admitting the books on her shelves were all newly bought.

“These bookshelves, I have to be honest, actually did not have books in them a couple days ago,” Tisdale says in a video tour of her L.A. home. “I had my husband go to the bookstore and I was like, ‘You need to get 400 books.’”

The moment quickly spread all over social media, with many making jokes about the actress filling her bookshelves for appearances rather than actually reading.

Finally, on Thursday evening, Tisdale responded to all the attention with a hilarious post, joking that she “just got a lot of new books to get through.”

Sorry I haven't been reading everybody's tweets, I've recently just got a lot of new books to get through🙈 — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) March 31, 2022

Tisdale is a reader though, and she shared a list she wrote featuring some of her favourite self-help and mental health-related book recommendations for her fans.

On a serious note tho, here are some books that I do want to recommend. I love self-help books because I love talking about mental health – it's why I founded Frenshehttps://t.co/AOmSI6SZQt — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) March 31, 2022

The actress also told fans who love reading to join her weekly book club, held every Saturday morning, and urged people to buy books from independent bookstores.