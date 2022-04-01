Jessie J has some words for people who want to comment on her body.

On her Instagram story, the British singer called out people who have commented on her weight in the wake of her miscarriage, which she first opened up about in November 2021.

“I have gained 18 pounds in the past 6 months and I feel great,” she wrote. “It might stay or it might not or I might gain more. Who cares?! I don’t care as long as I feel good and I’m healthy.”

She continued, “Stop commenting on people’s weight. Anyone. Just stop. Or telling someone they look pregnant for sure, or you look skinny, just anything. Just stop.”

Jessie also called out a specific individual, who she did not name, who told her she looked pregnant.

“Someone literally just asked me if I was pregnant. ‘You look pregnant,'” she said, adding, “They also knew of what I went through last year.”

The person also apparently decided to share “their thoughts” about her miscarriage, and offer their own perspective on how they’d have handled the situation.

“So strange and damn bold,” Jessie wrote. “I would never.”

Finally, the singer added that it’s “not cool to just say or comment on anyone’s body unless they/I tell you or ask your opinion. Wild that some people don’t know that.”