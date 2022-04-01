The producer of this year’s Oscars was as shocked as everyone else.

On Thursday, producer Will Packer sat down with “Good Morning America” to talk about the moment during Sunday night’s ceremony when Will Smith smacked Chris Rock.

“I thought it was a bit, like everybody else,” he revealed.

EXCLUSIVE: #Oscars producer Will Packer tells Good Morning America about the frenetic aftermath of actor Will Smith slapping host Chris Rock live on stage on Hollywood’s biggest night. https://t.co/AeoYcGkM32 pic.twitter.com/8z35t8TPFw — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 1, 2022

“Once I saw Will yelling at the stage, [it] was such vitriol,” Packer said. “I remember thinking: ‘Oh no, no no, not like this. Not like this.’ But I’ve got people, everybody’s still in my ear, you know, saying: ‘OK, what are we doing on camera two? Is he still up there? Are we doing the best documentary category?’ And Chris was keeping his head when everybody was losing theirs.”

He added, “But my heart at that point was just in my stomach, because of everything about it and what it represented and what it looked like and who was involved. All of that was just – I never felt so immediately devastated like I did in that moment.”

Talking about the goings on behind-the-scenes, Packer revealed that LAPD officers were ready to arrest Smith.

“That is an absolute fact,” he said. “The LAPD made it clear: ‘We will do whatever you want us to do, and one of the options is that we will go and arrest him right now.'”

EXCLUSIVE: #Oscars producer Will Packer tells @GMA what happened behind the scenes after actor Will Smith slapped host Chris Rock live on stage. @tjholmes https://t.co/AeoYcGkM32 pic.twitter.com/xe9E2cFo8N — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 1, 2022

Backstage, Packer was there to meet Rock as he walked off after presenting the award for Best Documentary.

“I said: ‘Did he really hit you?’” he recalled, asking Rock. “And he looked at me and he goes: ‘I just took a punch from Muhammad Ali.’ It’s exactly what he said, as only Chris can, you know. He was immediately in joke mode, but you could tell that he was very much still in shock.

“I made that clear, like, ‘Rock, you tell me, whatever you want to do, brother,'” Packer said. “The LAPD came and needed to talk to Chris. And so they came into my office and they were laying out very clearly what Chris’ rights were. They were saying: ‘This is battery. We will go get him. We will go get him right now, you can press charges, we can arrest him.'”

Rock was apparently “dismissive” of the police offer and said he was “fine.”

Packer also said that he was informed the Academy wanted to remove Smith from the ceremony, though he was not part of that conversation.

“It happened right before the Best Actor award,” Packer said. “I immediately went to the Academy leadership that was on site and I said: ‘Chris Rock doesn’t want that,’ I said: ‘Rock has made it clear that he does not want to make a bad situation.'”

The Academy has stated that Smith was asked to leave, but refused. That account has been disputed by reporting in Variety.

Smith reached out the next day to apologize to Packer.

“He apologized and he said: ‘You know, this should have been a gigantic moment for you.’ He expressed his embarrassment and that was the extent of it,” the producer said.

As for Rock’s reaction, Packer said, “Chris handled the moment with such grace and aplomb – it allowed the show to continue. Because Chris continued the way that he did, he completed the category. He handed the trophy to Questlove, who I feel like was really robbed of his moment. It gave us license in a way to continue the show, which is what we were trying to do.”