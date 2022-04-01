Click to share this via email

Ariana Grande is helping raise money for trans youth.

In a post on Instagram, the singer announced her participation in a fundraiser in partnership with Pledge to support organizations providing services and advocacy for trans rights.

Pledge is hoping to raise $3 million for the cause, and Grande has committed to matching donations up to $1.5 million.

“Right now there are hundreds of disgraceful bills pending in state legislature that target trans youth and aim to curb their rights. this will provide critical funds to organizations advocating for the rights of trans youth,” Grande wrote.

Here is what is going to happen. Today we are going to raise $3million for trans-led work. Ariana Grande is matching up to $1.5million. We are going to make #TDOV about action, investment and power. Go here, donate, share. https://t.co/kTn01fk61o — Chase Strangio (@chasestrangio) March 31, 2022

The trans community in the United States has faced a wave of state legislation attacking rights and access to care.

On Wednesday, Arizona governor Doug Ducey signed into law a pair of bills restricting access to gender-affirming care for youth, and banning trans girls from competing in women’s sports.

A similar sports-related bill was signed in Oklahoma on the same day.

Twelve other states have also recently passed similar laws targeting trans people and trans youth, with 20 states having introduced legislation against gender-affirming care for youth.