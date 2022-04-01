Harry Styles is alright with the pressure.

On Friday, the singer appeared on SiriusXM’s Hits 1 to talk about his brand new album Harry’s House, and is asked about the Easter eggs he’s included for fans, and whether he left any out.

“I would say that there’s not many that get left behind. I’d say most of the time they usually pick up on pretty much everything along with a couple of kind of hilarious coincidences that were never meant to be, never meant to be kind of clues in the first place that happens,” he said.

Styles was also asked about the pressure of heading out on tour with an epic new album, including his upcoming Coachella performance.

“I think it’s inevitable that if you’re gonna make something that you care so much about, you’re gonna feel pressure and a lot of kind of vulnerability when putting it out,” he said. “I think then you kind of have a choice on how you approach it.”

He added, “And I feel very lucky that this is kind of the proudest I’ve been of something that I’ve made so far. And, and I feel like kind of the most comfortable I’ve been with myself and happiest with what I’m making and the best I felt about something that I’m making. So, I feel like there’s only so much you can do.”

Styles continued, “I think if you are an artist and you’re making something, there’s always gonna be part of you that is questioning yourself and questioning the work. And, and I think that can be a good thing if use it the right way.”

Picking up on the title of his album, Styles was also asked about three things he’ll always find in his house. “That’s a great question,” he said. The three things I’ll always find, I would say, a coffee pot. I would say music, I guess like nice pair of headphones. And a candle, maybe a nice scented candle.”