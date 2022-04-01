Aparna Shewakramani is calling out the matchmaking skills of Sima Taparia on “Indian Matchmaking”.

The star appeared on season 1 of the Netflix show, which followed Indian matchmaker Taparia trying to pair clients in the U.S. and India with successful matches.

She was ultimately paired up with Jay Wadhwani, but had some bad news about their relationship on her Thursday appearance of “Tamron Hall”.

“Jay and I are still friends,” she shared. “We did not ever start any relationship together…The men I went on dates with are who I really call my friends today. And for me, that’s so special because we got to walk away with these friendships and that’s priceless.”

It seemed she wasn’t the only one who ended up calling it quits with the match Taparia found for her, as she revealed none of the hopeful clients found their forever matches.

“The matchmaker had a 0 per cent success rate so I think I was in good company with the rest of my castmates who are also all unmarried,” revealed the 37-year-old. “And you know, when there’s a 0 per cent success rate, we’re all in this together.”

Sima Taparia – Photo: Netflix

Shewakramani also reflected on the public reaction to her appearance on the show as she was the most polarizing figure on the docuseries.

“A lot of people had a lot of issues,” she said of the backlash. “They thought that I was being too picky, too stubborn, that I wasn’t kind enough or open-hearted enough or open-minded enough. You know, Sima even says she doesn’t like my talking pattern. A lot of people around the world didn’t like that either. They didn’t even like the way I expressed myself.”

She opened up about her experience in her book She’s Unlikeable: And Other Lies That Bring Women Down where she revealed the hate reached the point of death threats.

“It was a really scary moment for me when I realized this was bigger than I ever could have imagined,” she recalled. “Some people, somewhere, hated me so much that they wanted to threaten my safety over my matchmaking experience that went south. I mean, for me, I didn’t even understand it. I couldn’t comprehend it.”

While there was a lot of vitriol from some online groups, she did say that she received a lot of support as well.

“It only took a day or two for the hate to start coming in, but it only took a day or two for lots of love to come in too,” explained Shewakramani. “They keep calling me the most polarizing character – you get a lot of hate, but man do you get a lot of love too. What I had to do was try to figure out how to navigate both of them.”

While it came with a lot of good and bad, appearing on “Indian Matchmaking” wasn’t a decision Shewakramani regretted.

“I think that decision I made was difficult. I think I learned a lot,” she told the host. “But I think that I would do it all over again for the way that it opened me up to living my life on my terms and to really understanding that the best story I could tell was the one with my own words and with my own actions, I would do it all over again in a heartbeat.”