A singer calling herself Normandy received a Golden Ticket after her audition for the current season of “American Idol” — yet wasn’t invited to continue her journey at Hollywood Week.

She explained what took place in a video she shared on TikTok (she also shared the audition tape she sent to the show, above).

“Hi everyone, I am the girl from ‘American Idol’ who had the carrot purse and bunny shoes and I call my fans kitten nuggets,” she says in the video.

“So I keep getting a lot of comments about, ‘Why did you quit ‘American Idol’? Why aren’t you on the show? What’s going on?’” she continued.

“So I’m going to do a brief answer of that. This isn’t me bashing ‘American Idol’ or anything like that. I’m just going to educate you guys on how these shows work,” Normandy said.

“We filmed the auditions back in October and Hollywood Week was back in December. So late November, I got a call from Fremantle, which is the production company, and they told me I would not be going to Hollywood Week. And this is very, very common because they get hundreds of people that they give yesses to and so not everyone can go to Hollywood Week. It’s too many people,” she explained.

Making the situation even stranger, she added, was that her audition aired on television, while the auditions of some of singers who went to Hollywood did not.

“There are people that got farther than me in the show and their auditions didn’t even air,” she said. “So, just to let you know a little bit about that. And yep, that’s what happened.”

Normandy also shared more of insights from her “American Idol” experience, including why she won’t be able to try again next season.