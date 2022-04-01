Snoop Dogg has gone meta.

On Friday, the rapper released his brand new “House I Built” virtual music video, the first produced in the Sandbox Metaverse.

In the vid, Snoop appears as a blocky digital avatar, performing at a virtual concert, touring his mansion and partying in a series of other virtual environments.

“The ‘House I Built’ track draws a parallel between how I’ve constructed my life and career and how I’m building out my Snoopverse virtual world in The Sandbox,” Snoop said in a statement. “Whether in the Metaverse or the universe, it’s about keeping it real, being yourself and making the most of every opportunity.”

Also featured in the video are artists Blondish and Steve Aoki, and it was created using VoxEdit and Game Maker.

The rapper will also be performing a Metaverse concert later this year.

“House I Built” is featured on Snoop’s latest album BODR, which was released in February.