Warren Beatty’s children have nothing but love for their dad.

This week, the legendary actor’s daughter Isabel shared a photo on Twitter celebrating his 85th birthday on March 20, alongside brother Benjamin.

In the photo, the trio’s sitting in front of a birthday cake with candles all lit up for the occasion.

deleting this in a lil bit but i think its sooo sweet so i post pic.twitter.com/B1UPWsbJeO — 𝕴𝖘𝖆 𝕭𝖊𝖆𝖙𝖙𝖞 (@isabeatty) March 31, 2022

Beatty is married to actress Annette Bening, with whom he has four adult children, 30-year-old Stephen, 27-year-old Benjamin, 25-year-old Isabel and 21-year-old Ella.

The actor first gained attention in the 1961 film “Splendor in the Grass”. He went on to be a prolific actor, director and producer, with films like “Bonnie and Clyde”, “Heaven Can Wait” and “Dick Tracy”.

He is also the brother of actress Shirley MacLaine.