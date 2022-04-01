Click to share this via email

Drew Barrymore is heading deep into the heart of Texas, with “The Drew Barrymore Show” delivering a week’s worth of episodes from the Lonestar state.

In a sneak peek at the Monday, April 4 episode, Barrymore visits Magnolia Network founders Chip and Joanna Gaines at their home base in Waco, Texas.

What the couple doesn’t realize is that Barrymore has a big surprise for Joanna, courtesy of a late-night legend.

“I think I heard a rumour that maybe we might have the same person out there in the world who really does it for us,” Barrymore tells her.

“I wanna hear. Who?” Chip asks.

“Is it Mr. Letterman?” Joanna replies.

“For real?” Chip adds.

Barrymore then rolls tape for a special greeting from David Letterman himself.

“Texas Week” begins Monday, April 4 on “The Drew Barrymore Show”, airing weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.