Alicia Keys is sharing all her love for Brandi Carlile with the world.

The singer appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Friday for Carlile’s special guest host episode to talk about their friendship.

“With you, Brandi, I feel like I’ve met somebody who is a true sister,” said Keys. “I can call you and say ‘hey’ and you can call me and say ‘hey’ and we show up for each other. It’s a very rare thing, so I cherish it.”

“I was telling everybody earlier, that we’ve really only gotten to know each other in the last few years, but we’ve really grown to become sort of sisters,” agreed Carlile.

The two are so close, in fact, that they wrote the song “A Beautiful Noise” together which is nominated at the 2022 Grammys for Song of the Year.

Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile – Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

“This song, ‘A Beautiful Noise’, is so special. I remember you called me and you said ‘this song is something that is so incredible’ and it was right before elections at the time,” recalled Keys. “We were both trying to find the right moment for it when it could be something really special, and the fact it’s written, produced, and engineered by all women – which is incredible.”

The “sisters” then gave a live performance of their incredible duet on the show.

The guest host then revealed that her two daughters, Evangeline, 6, and Elijah, 3, were big fans of Keys, showing a clip of the two adorably singing “Girl on Fire”.

“I just wanted to show that to you because I wanted to say how nice it is to hear words like that come out of my kids’ mouths,” shared Carlile. “It means a lot to me, thank you, and it’s an empowering message.”

The full episode of “The Ellen Degeneres Show” with Carlile and Keys airs on Friday.