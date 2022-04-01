Jerrod Carmichael shares a big revelation in his new HBO stand-up comedy special, “Rothaniel”.

As Variety reports, in the intimate performance, which was recorded in February at NYC’s Blue Note Jazz Club, Carmichael tells the audience that he’s been carrying a secret, which he “kept from my father, my mother, my family, my friends, and you. Professionally, personally. And the secret is that I’m gay.”

Initially silent, the crowd then responds with thunderous applause.

“I’m accepting the love, I really appreciate the love. My ego wants to rebel against it,” he then says.

“I rebelled against it my whole life. I thought I’d never, ever come out,” he admits. “At many points I thought I’d rather die than confront the truth of that, to actually say it to people. Because I know it changes some people’s perceptions of me. I can’t control that.”

“Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel” premieres Friday, April 1.

The following night, Carmichael will make his “SNL” hosting debut, joined by musical guest Gunna.

Carmichael’s hosting debut can be seen on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live”, airing Saturday, April 2 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.