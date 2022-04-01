Jenna Dewan has a spring in her step in her new collaboration with designer shoe brand DSW.

The actress is partnering up with the brand to release a curated capsule collection of footwear to help fans feel empowered and refreshed this spring.

The Jenna x DSW Collection features a selection of strappy heels, sandals, and sneakers from various designers like Marc Fisher, Steve Madden, Franco Sarto and others.

“I chose the styles in this collection to reflect the different needs I have for all stages of my life. Whether it’s athletic to chic, a sexy date night, or lounging with friends, these pieces are perfect for whatever life throws your way,” said the dancer. “When getting dressed and going out, I like to feel sexy and empowered. I love a great dress and heels or a bodysuit and jeans but always like to add a slight edge.”

The “Superman & Lois” star did a photo shoot to promote the campaign, featuring Dewan in different outfits to match the shoes.

The actress donned outfits from a lilac dress with silver strappy shoes for a night out, to a tan jogging suit with white sneakers.

The campaign launches Friday.