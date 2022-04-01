One of the most popular fan-favourite performers on the current season of “American Idol” has been Nicolina Bozzo, the Toronto student who blew away the judges with her impassioned performance of Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” during Hollywood Week’s genre challenge.

In the upcoming episode, Bozzo shows what she’s got as a duet partner, teaming up with Christian Guardino for a powerful cover of “The Prayer”, originally performed by Andrea Bocelli and Céline Dion.

As the two blend their voices in an angelic harmony, the other singers watching in the audience leap to their feet for a standing ovation.

Judge Lionel Richie admitted he was “mesmerized” watching the two “play off each other,” and had some good news for the two.

“You both cut through,” said Richie. “You’re both going through to the next round.”

The episode can be seen in its entirety on Sunday, April 3.