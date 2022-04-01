William Shatner is calling out Wil Wheaton for his story of their “rude” meeting.

Taking to Twitter the “Star Trek” alum admitted he had no recollection of the moment Wheaton was talking about.

“🤷🏼‍♂️ I have no recollection of this event. Others on set say it never happened,” said the actor. “I actually have apologized to him a few times even though I don’t remember it & he accepted my apology.”

READ MORE: William Shatner’s Life-Changing Space Flight To Be Documented In Prime Video Canada Special

🤷🏼‍♂️ I have no recollection of this event. Others on set say it never happened. I actually have apologized to him a few times even though I don’t remember it & he he accepted my apology. Now that must also be forgotten? 🙄 He must need the publicity for some project.😏 https://t.co/HSt7Hfvafc — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 31, 2022

In a cheeky note, the actor added, “Now that must also be forgotten? 🙄 He must need the publicity for some project.😏”

In an anecdote for his book Still Just a Geek: An Annotated Memoir, Wheaton alleged that while working as a teenager on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” next door to “Star Trek V: The Final Frontier”, Shatner was dismissive of him when they met, via Page Six.

When he attempted to reach out to shake the actor’s hand, Shatner apparently ignored him. He then asked Wheaton to tell him about his role on the show which was as an acting ensign who occasionally pilots the ship.

READ MORE: William Shatner Recalls Learning ‘Halloween’ Killer Wore Captain Kirk Mask: ‘Is That A Joke?’

Shatner responded, “Well, I’d never let a kid come onto my bridge.”

The story continued that “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry not only called Wheaton into his office to console him over Shatner being “an a–“, but he also got the actor to write a personal apology note directed at the young star.

“Of all the wonderful gifts Gene gave me across the years, that is one of the most fondly remembered, because I know that without Gene’s intervention that note would never have been written,” wrote Wheaton.