Adam DeVine took to Instagram on April 1 to promote the new Blue Rhuberry flavour of Cann, the cannabis-infused “social tonic” in which he’s an investor.

To launch the product, DeVine teamed up with comedian Paul Scheer (“The League”, “Black Monday”) for a series of hilarious ad spots promoting the new flavour as well as a cannabis-free “dry boy” alternative.

“As a long-time investor in weed and Cann, I’m excited to partner with them on two new beverage, one with cannabis, and one without the fun,” said Devine in a press release.

“I often refer to myself as a ‘50s dad, but instead of pouring a glass of scotch, I crack open a Cann,” he added. “I can’t wait to get you all high — or not — with Blue Rhuberry.”

Previously, DeVine teased the ad campaign in an earlier Instagram post.